David Garmon
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Garmon, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on December 25, 1936 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Edmon Albertis & Eva (Ford) Garmon. David was the loving husband of Mrs. Shirley (Blackwell) Garmon of Surfside Beach, SC.

A Celebration of David's life will be held in Charlotte, NC at a later date.

To view the full obituary online, kindly visit the funeral home website, www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved