David Garmon, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on December 25, 1936 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Edmon Albertis & Eva (Ford) Garmon. David was the loving husband of Mrs. Shirley (Blackwell) Garmon of Surfside Beach, SC.
A Celebration of David's life will be held in Charlotte, NC at a later date.
To view the full obituary online, kindly visit the funeral home website, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
A Celebration of David's life will be held in Charlotte, NC at a later date.
To view the full obituary online, kindly visit the funeral home website, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.