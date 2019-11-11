David George Barbin Sr., 77, passed away on November 7, 2019 of natural causes. He was in the company of his loving family.
Born May 30, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late William George Barbin and Lois Richards Barbin. He attended Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh, then graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College (1967), where he played on the basketball and golf teams.
For all the fond memories, friendships, and the sports that Dave managed to pack into his 77 years, there was no greater love than that which he had for family and friends (too many to mention).
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Barbin Senn (Carl); son, David George Barbin Jr.; four adored grandchildren, Katherine Diane Senn, Alexander David Senn, Stella Grace Barbin, Noah Powell Barbin; and sister, Susan Barbin Koontz.
He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Anthony Koontz.
There will be a private family service held Friday, November 15, 2019. Friends are invited to Olde Providence Racquet Club, 5630 Sharon View Rd., on Saturday, November 16, 2019 for cheers from 4:00-6:00.
Condolences may be offered at harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 11, 2019