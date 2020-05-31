David Gregory Smith, 60, of Mooresville, NC, passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born September 5, 1959 in Charlotte, NC to the late Heyward Norman Smith and Nancy Carole Welch Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee Smith; brothers, Steven Shawn Smith and Phillip Lynn Smith; sister, Linda Carole Smith.
David enjoyed wood working, hanging out with friends and family on Lake Norman, watching sunsets on the lake and going to the beach. He was known for his great sense of humor. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and attended UNC Charlotte.
He is survived by son, David Gregory Smith, II (Taylor); brother, Heyward "Woody" Smith, Jr.; niece, Kirsten Tatnall Smith Murphy (Jeff) of Florida; and his beloved furry friend, Bullitt and grand dogs, Jack, Bear and Bee.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 1 from 6-8PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 2 at 2:00 PM at Glenwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Mourne Fire Department, P. O. Box 32,
Mt. Mourne, NC 28123.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Smith family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.