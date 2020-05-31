David Gregory Smith
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Gregory Smith, 60, of Mooresville, NC, passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born September 5, 1959 in Charlotte, NC to the late Heyward Norman Smith and Nancy Carole Welch Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee Smith; brothers, Steven Shawn Smith and Phillip Lynn Smith; sister, Linda Carole Smith.

David enjoyed wood working, hanging out with friends and family on Lake Norman, watching sunsets on the lake and going to the beach. He was known for his great sense of humor. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and attended UNC Charlotte.

He is survived by son, David Gregory Smith, II (Taylor); brother, Heyward "Woody" Smith, Jr.; niece, Kirsten Tatnall Smith Murphy (Jeff) of Florida; and his beloved furry friend, Bullitt and grand dogs, Jack, Bear and Bee.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 1 from 6-8PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 2 at 2:00 PM at Glenwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Mourne Fire Department, P. O. Box 32,

Mt. Mourne, NC 28123.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Smith family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved