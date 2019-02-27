David Hawfield Varner, age 80, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David H. Varner.
He was a son of Reverend R. M. and Elizabeth Hawfield Varner. David was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Varner. David is survived by his wife, Lynda Smith Varner; daughter, Lesli Ann Gration of Charlotte, NC; son David Randal Varner; sister, Mary Dora McCrary; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren,
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Waynesville. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Harrison United Methodist Church Cemetery, Pineville, NC.
www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2019