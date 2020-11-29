David Hampton
July 11, 1947 - November 26, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - David Eugene Hampton, 73, died on November 26, 2020.
He was born in Monroe, NC on July 11, 1947, son of the late Eugene and Mildred Hampton. He has fought cancer with dignity and determination since 2010.He retired from US Foodservice in 2013 after 291/2 years. He has been an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church for 39 years. He has served the church in many ways as a Sunday School teacher, usher, Men's Club member, and Fellowship lunch team.
His love was serving as Scoutmaster of B.S.A. Troop 121 for 34 years. He earned the Silver Beaver Award, Woodbadge, Good Scout Award, James E. West Fellow, Cross & Flame, and numerous Scouting awards. He was an Eagle Scout and was so happy having 44 of his Scouts earning the Eagle Scout Award while he was Scoutmaster, including his two sons. He has been an advocate for persons with developmental disabilities.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the aircraft carrier, The USS Forrestal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia; sons, Michael (Angela) and Jonathan (Robin); daughter, Kathleen, all of Charlotte; a sister, Carolyn Jones, of Monroe, a niece; and six grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the many staff at Levine Cancer Institute and Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 on the front lawn of the church with The Reverend Eric Lanier officiating.
Burial will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.
