1/1
David Hampton
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Hampton
July 11, 1947 - November 26, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - David Eugene Hampton, 73, died on November 26, 2020.
He was born in Monroe, NC on July 11, 1947, son of the late Eugene and Mildred Hampton. He has fought cancer with dignity and determination since 2010.He retired from US Foodservice in 2013 after 291/2 years. He has been an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church for 39 years. He has served the church in many ways as a Sunday School teacher, usher, Men's Club member, and Fellowship lunch team.
His love was serving as Scoutmaster of B.S.A. Troop 121 for 34 years. He earned the Silver Beaver Award, Woodbadge, Good Scout Award, James E. West Fellow, Cross & Flame, and numerous Scouting awards. He was an Eagle Scout and was so happy having 44 of his Scouts earning the Eagle Scout Award while he was Scoutmaster, including his two sons. He has been an advocate for persons with developmental disabilities.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the aircraft carrier, The USS Forrestal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia; sons, Michael (Angela) and Jonathan (Robin); daughter, Kathleen, all of Charlotte; a sister, Carolyn Jones, of Monroe, a niece; and six grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the many staff at Levine Cancer Institute and Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 on the front lawn of the church with The Reverend Eric Lanier officiating.
Burial will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Service
02:00 PM
on the front lawn of the church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
An amazing gentleman who “Walked The Talk”, led by example impacting the lives of so many many youth especially his Boy Scouts of BSA Troop 121. My sincere sympathies to Pat, Kathleen, Michael, Jonathan and the entire Hampton Family as well as the wonderful People of Memorial UMC.
Laney&Pam Emanuel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved