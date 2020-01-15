Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Hampton Efird. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Memorial service 2:00 PM Providence United Methodist Church 2810 Providence Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Hampton Efird, beloved son, brother and uncle and accomplished philosopher, theologian and ordained priest passed away suddenly on January 9, 2020 at the age of 45.



David is survived by his parents; George and Lynn Efird, his brother and sister-in-law Scott and Alison Efird and their children Tate, Madeline and Eliza Jane. He is also survived by his aunt, Ann Brookshire (Joe Grier), nieces, Laura and Lindsay, and his uncle, Jim Brookshire (Linda Peterson) and nephews, Jeff (Elle), Randall (Ashley) and Michael. He was preceded in death by his grandparents George and Lucille Efird and Brevard and Virginia Brookshire.



David was born on May 18,1974 in Raleigh, NC. He and his family moved to Charlotte shortly after he was born. He graduated from Providence Day School. David then received his Bachelor of Arts from Duke University in 1995 and a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1998. He then moved to the United Kingdom where he would spend the rest of his years. He received a Master of Science degree from the University of Edinburg in 1999. After this, he went to Oxford University where he completed his Doctor of Philosophy degree in 2002. David began teaching at the University of York in 2002 where he quickly became a favorite lecturer of his students. David also served as Dean and Provost as well as an editor for the international journal, Mind. He was a well-known philosopher and traveled often to give lectures and conferences.



David was ordained as priest in the Church of England in 2011 at York Minster Cathedral, where he served as curate for several years. Most recently, he served St. Clement's and St. Mary Bishopville churches in the City of York.



One of David's many joys was to travel with his mother, Lynn, who visited him several times a year. He also enjoyed theater and spending time with his family when he traveled back across the "pond." David was loved dearly for his kind, gentle, loving spirit and humble heart. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday Jan 18 at 2:00 pm at Providence United Methodist Church (2810 Providence Road, Charlotte) and a reception will be held prior to the service at 1:00 pm. His body will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn East at a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Men's Shelter of Charlotte P.O. Box 36471, Charlotte, NC 28236.



