David Harley Dorminey passed away Sunday evening, October 27th, 2019. He was born April 26, 1941. Dave grew up in Lake Wales, FL, the son of the late John Henry Harley Dorminey and the late Ruth Katherine Drummond Dorminey. His wife of 55 years, Judith Wimberly Dorminey, preceded him in death. He is survived by one son, John Dorminey and his wife Lisa of Raleigh, NC; two daughters, Katherine Dorminey and Sarah Dorminey, both of Charlotte, NC; two granddaughters, Caroline Dorminey of Washington, DC, and Meredith Dorminey of Madison, WI. He is also survived by his sister, Frances Spencer of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Jane Apffel (Corny) of New Orleans, LA, and Tish Wimberly-Wolfe of Charlotte, NC; and three nephews, Neil Apffel, Edward Apffel, and Andrew Tate.David was an exceptional human being.Dave played football (his lifelong favorite sport) and graduated with honors from Lake Wales High School. He was awarded a Navy ROTC scholarship to Vanderbilt University, where he met Judy. He made lifelong friends as a member of Kappa Alpha Order. Dave and Judy married three days after graduating and he was deployed by the end of the week.Dave proudly served in the US Navy for seven years. He first served on the conventional submarine USS Chivo. After graduating top of his class at the Naval Nuclear Power School, he served on the nuclear submarine USS James Monroe as an officer in the Gold Crew. He finished his naval career as an instructor at the Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit in Saratoga Springs, NY.After his honorable discharge, he was awarded a Morehead Fellowship to the MBA program at UNC Chapel Hill. Upon receiving his MBA, Dave took a job with First Union Bank and moved his family to Charlotte. Among several positions during his 35 years, his favorite challenge was running the International Banking Division.His family always enjoyed the many sides of Dad. In his thirties, our electrical and nuclear engineer realized he had an eye for colors and discovered art. He traveled our country and world, visiting museums whenever he could. Dave was an elder at Myers Park Presbyterian Church and always looked forward to meetings with his men's bible study group. He sang country and hymns, but also loved "jumping" with the crowd in Kenan Stadium. Fishing was the excuse, but he mostly loved spending time with friends and family at Pawleys Island and Lake Tillery.Dave "overdid" everything in a positive way. He laughed loudly with you (or at himself) while pounding on the unfortunate table in front of him. He was kind to all while truly paying attention to each of us. Dave built things to last by overtightening every screw he could reach and hugging a little too hard.The family would like to thank Dr. Lorri Ayers and Amy RN, and Dr. Kathryn Mileham and Claudia RN for your care and compassion. Dr. Ayers was Dave's deeply trusted and respected PCP for over 20 years. She helped Dave have good years he otherwise would not have had, along with what a true relationship with a physician should be. Dr. Mileham provided honesty, strategy, and welcomed humor during his seven-year fight against cancer.David was buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, TN on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:00 am. A memorial service will be held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. Please check the Hankins and Whittington website for date and time. In lieu of flowers, please visit an art museum or donate to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte. Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 3, 2019

