David Steele, 33, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Portland, OR. He was born February 11, 1986 in Charlotte, to Douglas Steele and Laurie Dykstra Steele.
Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, September 28th, in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be offered, and a complete biography viewed, at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 27, 2019