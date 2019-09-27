David Hartwell Steele (1986 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Lifting your family in prayer as you grieve the loss of..."
    - Pam Shue
  • "I'm so sorry"
  • "Condolences. As the days and weeks pass, and as you attempt..."
    - RODERICK & JACKIE SIMMS
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Joanne Caravaglia
Service Information
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
28207
(704)-332-7133
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Following Services
Obituary
David Steele, 33, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Portland, OR. He was born February 11, 1986 in Charlotte, to Douglas Steele and Laurie Dykstra Steele.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, September 28th, in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be offered, and a complete biography viewed, at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 27, 2019
Funeral Home Details
