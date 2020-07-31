1/
David James Benard
1959 - 2020
David James Benard, age 61 went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020

He was born in Charlotte on March 16, 1959 to the late Pete Benard and Mary Brown Benard. David lived in Charlotte all of his life. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and attended Montreat College and Central Piedmont College. He worked his entire career overseeing the press room at the Charlotte Observer.

He loved the mountains and the outdoors. He always found ways to give back.

He is survived by his sister, Lynn Benard Riley, his brother-in-law Tim Riley, his niece Bree Riley, nephew Ryan Riley and his dear friend Marian Rosenberg.

He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and caring spirit. On-line condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
