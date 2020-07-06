David J. McManus Sr., 82 of Concord, NC passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.



He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Doris McManus; his brothers; Joey, Matthew, Jerry and Don McManus and his sisters, Marcella Fiorelli and Sharon Mang.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia; children David J. McManus Jr. (Nancy), Mitch McManus, John McManus, Eric McManus and Laura Fox (Tony); eleven grandchildren, Leslie, Evan, David, Danny, Jesse, Drew, Dustin, Keenan, Aidan, Annalise and Brennan; three brothers, Bill McManus, Mike McManus (Terri), Jim McManus (Linda); three sisters, Joanne Nolan (Richard), Helen Kostun, Katie Porter (Charlie); his sister-in-law, Janice Miklos; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic funeral services and a celebration of his life will be postponed to a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store