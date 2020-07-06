1/1
David James McManus
David J. McManus Sr., 82 of Concord, NC passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Doris McManus; his brothers; Joey, Matthew, Jerry and Don McManus and his sisters, Marcella Fiorelli and Sharon Mang.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia; children David J. McManus Jr. (Nancy), Mitch McManus, John McManus, Eric McManus and Laura Fox (Tony); eleven grandchildren, Leslie, Evan, David, Danny, Jesse, Drew, Dustin, Keenan, Aidan, Annalise and Brennan; three brothers, Bill McManus, Mike McManus (Terri), Jim McManus (Linda); three sisters, Joanne Nolan (Richard), Helen Kostun, Katie Porter (Charlie); his sister-in-law, Janice Miklos; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic funeral services and a celebration of his life will be postponed to a future date.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation
6725 Harris Depot Road
Harrisburg, NC 28075
704-781-5665
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire McManus family.
I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Dave (OldDave), on the IBM symposium planning committee, for many years. His jovial presence and sharp wit will be missed by all. It was an absolute pleasure knowing and working with Dave those many years.
skipper shoji
Coworker
July 6, 2020
So sorry for your sudden loss. Harry Swackhammer is my husband so through him I grew to know Dave and Pat. When they would travel to Endicott, NY, we would get together to eat and enjoy friendship. Dave was a wonderful person and I grew to love them both. I would look forward to Dave and Pat coming up North so we could meet with them. They always made sure to make time for visiting with us and we appreciated that very much. Harry passed in April 2019 so it looks like the earthly visits will end now but the heavenly visits will begin. My prayers go out to the family to such a wonderful man.

God Bless you all.

Kathleen Swackhammer
Friend
July 6, 2020
My sincere condolences to the McManus family. Our prayers will be with you all.
Pat Harding
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the entire McManus family. I worked with Dave at IBM in Endicott.
Dick Orzel
Coworker
