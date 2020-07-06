So sorry for your sudden loss. Harry Swackhammer is my husband so through him I grew to know Dave and Pat. When they would travel to Endicott, NY, we would get together to eat and enjoy friendship. Dave was a wonderful person and I grew to love them both. I would look forward to Dave and Pat coming up North so we could meet with them. They always made sure to make time for visiting with us and we appreciated that very much. Harry passed in April 2019 so it looks like the earthly visits will end now but the heavenly visits will begin. My prayers go out to the family to such a wonderful man.



God Bless you all.



Kathleen Swackhammer

