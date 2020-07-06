1/1
David James McManus
1937 - 2020
David J. McManus Sr., 82 of Concord, NC passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Doris McManus; his brothers; Joey, Matthew, Jerry and Don McManus and his sisters, Marcella Fiorelli and Sharon Mang.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia; children David J. McManus Jr. (Nancy), Mitch McManus, John McManus, Eric McManus and Laura Fox (Tony); eleven grandchildren, Leslie, Evan, David, Danny, Jesse, Drew, Dustin, Keenan, Aidan, Annalise and Brennan; three brothers, Bill McManus, Mike McManus (Terri), Jim McManus (Linda); three sisters, Joanne Nolan (Richard), Helen Kostun, Katie Porter (Charlie); his sister-in-law, Janice Miklos; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic funeral services and a celebration of his life will be postponed to a future date.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
