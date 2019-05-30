David Jay Auger, age 63 of Charlotte NC, passed Friday May 17th of complications resulting from cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Nancy, his son DJ of Chapel Hill, mother Ann Auger of Naples FL (Ron Cunningham), sister Susan Bales and her husband Dane of Salem SC, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He had an industrious career with various positions within the multi-media industry, starting in sales with Time Warner in Columbus OH and then Houston TX. His drive and personality opened the door as the Publisher of the Daily News in Los Angeles. Returning to Time Warner as divisional president, he spent time in Minneapolis eventually settling in Charlotte, NC. He most recently served as CEO with Continuum in Mooresville NC. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing while passionately following The Ohio State Buckeyes which consumed many Saturday afternoons. Several civic awards and recognitions demonstrated his unselfish and generous contribution of his time and devotion to community. .
Celebration of Life will be held at Heritage/Weddington Funeral home at 3700 Forest Lawn Dr., Matthews, NC, June 1st at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please contribute to The www,cancer.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 30, 2019