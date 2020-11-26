1/
David John Przywara
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David John Przywara
November 20, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - David John Przywara, 72, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2020, at Novant Hospital, Downtown Main, Charlotte, NC.
David was born May 5, 1948 in NJ to the late Mildred and Mitchell Przywara. He moved to Long Island, NY, and then with his family to NC in 1991. He worked in auto parts as manager for Pep Boys, AutoZone and Exxon. His passion was working on all models of cars.
David was a loving father of David Mitchell Przywara (wife Jamie, granddaughter Claire), stepson Edward George Solomon, and stepdaughter Victoria Irene Solomon (wife Jenny).
Aside from his children, survivors include his sister Carol Mazetis (husband Philip) of Delaware.
The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of one's choice in memory of David.
McEwen Funeral Service of Charlotte, 5300 Mallard Creek Road, NC, will be handling final arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
7045454864
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Carol Mazetis
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved