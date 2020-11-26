David John Przywara
November 20, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - David John Przywara, 72, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2020, at Novant Hospital, Downtown Main, Charlotte, NC.
David was born May 5, 1948 in NJ to the late Mildred and Mitchell Przywara. He moved to Long Island, NY, and then with his family to NC in 1991. He worked in auto parts as manager for Pep Boys, AutoZone and Exxon. His passion was working on all models of cars.
David was a loving father of David Mitchell Przywara (wife Jamie, granddaughter Claire), stepson Edward George Solomon, and stepdaughter Victoria Irene Solomon (wife Jenny).
Aside from his children, survivors include his sister Carol Mazetis (husband Philip) of Delaware.
The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of one's choice
in memory of David.
McEwen Funeral Service of Charlotte, 5300 Mallard Creek Road, NC, will be handling final arrangements.