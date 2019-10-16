Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-3168 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

David Joseph Burke passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 13th from complications related to pulmonary fibrosis.



Known for being compassionate and genuine, Dave was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He blessed all those who knew him with his gentle and generous spirit and will be dearly missed by family and friends. He never met a stranger and his boundless curiosity, gift of gab, kindness and dry wit made him a joy to know and love.



Dave was born on August 26, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Carl A. Burke and Grace Cashin Burke. The oldest of eight children, he grew up in Dubuque, Iowa surrounded by his wonderful family. Dave went to Loras College and then attended medical school at the University of Iowa, where he met his future wife, Marian Louise Anderson. His 46-year marriage to Marian was a beautiful love story. Dave was an orthopedic surgeon in the Navy for two years before he came to Concord, where he practiced for almost forty years. He was loved by his colleagues and patients alike. An active member of the community, Dave volunteered with several organizations including the Community Free Clinic, Cooperative Christian Ministry and Meals on Wheels. He was also the team physician for the Central Cabarrus High School football team for more than twenty years. Dave spent many joyful years at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday School and served on the Church Council.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marian Anderson Burke, and his dear brother John Burke.



He is survived by his adoring daughters, Lisa Marie Burke and Julie Ann Burroughs and Julie's husband, Kevin and by his cherished grandchildren, Kyle Burke Moran, Riley Grace Moran, Hayden Elyse Burroughs and Camden Emerson Burroughs. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Burke and wife, Janice of Dubuque, Iowa; brother William Burke and wife, Rebecca of Des Moines, Iowa; sister Mary Jo O'Hara and husband, Kenneth of Boise, Idaho; brother Thomas Burke and wife, Juanita of Dubuque; sister Ellen Kaune and husband, James of Dubuque; brother Joseph Burke and wife Debra of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and his sixteen nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 684, Concord, NC 28026; CVAN, P.O. Box 1749, Concord, NC 28026; or Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.



Wilkinson Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family, and condolences may be left at



A memorial service celebrating Dave's life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 19th at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Tony Bradshaw officiating. A visitation will be held at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 6PM-8PM on Thursday, October 17th where the family will greet friends.

David Joseph Burke passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 13th from complications related to pulmonary fibrosis.Known for being compassionate and genuine, Dave was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He blessed all those who knew him with his gentle and generous spirit and will be dearly missed by family and friends. He never met a stranger and his boundless curiosity, gift of gab, kindness and dry wit made him a joy to know and love.Dave was born on August 26, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Carl A. Burke and Grace Cashin Burke. The oldest of eight children, he grew up in Dubuque, Iowa surrounded by his wonderful family. Dave went to Loras College and then attended medical school at the University of Iowa, where he met his future wife, Marian Louise Anderson. His 46-year marriage to Marian was a beautiful love story. Dave was an orthopedic surgeon in the Navy for two years before he came to Concord, where he practiced for almost forty years. He was loved by his colleagues and patients alike. An active member of the community, Dave volunteered with several organizations including the Community Free Clinic, Cooperative Christian Ministry and Meals on Wheels. He was also the team physician for the Central Cabarrus High School football team for more than twenty years. Dave spent many joyful years at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday School and served on the Church Council.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marian Anderson Burke, and his dear brother John Burke.He is survived by his adoring daughters, Lisa Marie Burke and Julie Ann Burroughs and Julie's husband, Kevin and by his cherished grandchildren, Kyle Burke Moran, Riley Grace Moran, Hayden Elyse Burroughs and Camden Emerson Burroughs. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Burke and wife, Janice of Dubuque, Iowa; brother William Burke and wife, Rebecca of Des Moines, Iowa; sister Mary Jo O'Hara and husband, Kenneth of Boise, Idaho; brother Thomas Burke and wife, Juanita of Dubuque; sister Ellen Kaune and husband, James of Dubuque; brother Joseph Burke and wife Debra of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and his sixteen nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 684, Concord, NC 28026; CVAN, P.O. Box 1749, Concord, NC 28026; or Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family, and condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com A memorial service celebrating Dave's life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 19th at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Tony Bradshaw officiating. A visitation will be held at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 6PM-8PM on Thursday, October 17th where the family will greet friends. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close