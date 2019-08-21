David Joseph Foppiano Jr. (1928 - 2019)
Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-568-0023
Obituary
David J. Foppiano, Jr. 91 of Charlotte, passed away Sunday, August 18th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 11 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte. Inurnment will be in the St. Gabriel Columbarium immediately following the Mass. A reception for family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center (carolinafuneral.com) is entrusted with the arrangements
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
