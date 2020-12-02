you were my father's best friend, mr. and mrs. bessie and odell williams,so, you became my uncle. i only remember laughter, jokes and joyfulness when i think of you, a mighty giant. i thank you for always coming to look in my face, when my daughter and i visited from california. you bought only good to my family. my stomach aches to write about you in the past tense. your soul has returned to the creator but we have present memories that will keep your memory alive and present for us. thank you for all the good you have left for us to carry on.



stephanie ingram