David was like a brother to me and I shall miss our talks and his telling me how much he loved Gwen. He could make me laugh even when I was having a bad day. I know God knows best, but it sure hurts. :(
Phyliss Caldwell
Brother
November 30, 2020
Love you Unc❤ Rest In Peace.
Tracy Smith
Family
November 30, 2020
you were my father's best friend, mr. and mrs. bessie and odell williams,so, you became my uncle. i only remember laughter, jokes and joyfulness when i think of you, a mighty giant. i thank you for always coming to look in my face, when my daughter and i visited from california. you bought only good to my family. my stomach aches to write about you in the past tense. your soul has returned to the creator but we have present memories that will keep your memory alive and present for us. thank you for all the good you have left for us to carry on.
stephanie ingram
November 30, 2020
David took me in when I was a student at Livingstone College and treated me like his own and I am forever greatful for him. Love you and you will be truly missed.
John Fields
Family
November 30, 2020
Sending our Love and Condolences to the Craig Family in Your Time of Sorrow. Jay Fields and Family
John Fields
Family
November 30, 2020
David was best man at my wedding 44 years ago and I remember it like yesterday. He will always be remembered as a good friend. "To God Be The Glory!"
Willie Sands
Friend
November 30, 2020
Renee Spoto
Friend
November 29, 2020
To the Craig Family our thoughts and prayers are with you! We pray the Peace and Comfort of the Holy Spirit rest upon you. The York Road High School Alumni Association.
Barbara Wilson-Hendrix
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Clifton Frank Jr
Friend
November 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lonnie Williams
Friend
November 28, 2020
A great friend and brother my prayers are with this family God bless them in their time of loss
James Brison
Friend
November 28, 2020
I've known David for many years and he was always like a brother rather than a friend. To his family, I would like to say, your loss is my loss. My condolences to you. David will be missed....
Shirley McManus Sands
Classmate
November 25, 2020
Deek was a gentle giant with a warm heart and never ending smile. A blessing to have in our lives. Prayers that your memories will help carry you through this time.
My prayers and condolences to the Craig family. Noble Craig will be greatly missed by his Rameses Temple #51 Family and the entire PHA Shrine Family. Take your rest my friend until we meet again. You have served well!
Michael Duncan
Friend
November 24, 2020
My fondest memory of Mr. Deek was his contagious smile. You will truly be missed. Prayers for his family!
Donna Rappe Weill
November 24, 2020
Praying for all the family. Deke will be missed. Loyal friend and fan.....
Bobby Bonner
Friend
November 24, 2020
We Love you my brother! We will never forget you....
Tommy Rowe
Family
November 23, 2020
David was such a wonderful person. I am happy to have known him. My prayers and deepest sympathy to all the family. May you find comfort in your memories of David.
Jessie Jordan
Friend
