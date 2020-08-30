1/1
David L. "Big Dave" Overcast
David L Overcast "Big Dave", beloved husband, father and grandfather, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home. He was born on June 28, 1953 in Knoxville, TN to the late Woody and Helen Overcast.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Overcast; children, David Overcast and wife Angela and Brad Overcast; grandchildren, Olivia and Avery Overcast; siblings, Betty Ann Snider and husband Andy, Ed Overcast and wife Jeane, and Jerry Overcast and wife Linda; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions can be made to Carmel Christian School.

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
