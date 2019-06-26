Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David LaBounty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Edward LaBounty CHARLOTTE - David Edward LaBounty, 82, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died June 10, 2019, surrounded by loving family members. Dave was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on November 6, 1937, to George Delos and Nina Miller LaBounty. Graduating from "The" Ohio State University, with a degree in Physical Education, Dave became an athlete and avid sports fan, especially for his beloved Buckeyes. He remained in Northern Ohio through the mid-1960's. He then worked for Dupont Construction in Texas, Tennessee and California before moving to Charlotte, where he became V.P. of Human Resources with J.A. Jones, Inc. Dave served his colleagues and his company with dedication and skill until his retirement in 1999. As a rather rabid Buckeye fan, Dave knew the makeup of each year's team intimately, including the name, position and stats of each player. For years he traveled to Columbus with his daughter, Megan, for a home game. In later years, he built "The" OSU Sports Bar at his home. In l988 Dave met and married the love of his life, Mary McDaniel. Together, they embarked upon a lifetime adventure based out of a beautiful cabin she'd refurbished on Mountain Island Lake. Dave and Mary spent many days floating and dreaming together on the river they loved. Mary remains supportive of The Catawba Land Conservancy and Dave always encouraged her to pursue this passion for the Conservancy and the environment. Dave was also a very loving father who cared deeply for his children. He was a thoughtful, playful, and endearing grandfather who was always quick with a joke, an impersonation, or a funny or inspiring story for his grandchildren. To a group of men who have remained close for over 45 years, Dave was the "Coach", an anchor, the organizer, the compass point of that circle, and was at the center of many foot-stomping rock and roll parties and Men's Beach Trips. His generous, open-hearted and loving nature made an indelible impact upon all those who had the honor to know him and love him. He will be deeply missed by his vast community of family and friends. Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Mary McDaniel of Charlotte, NC; his daughter, Megan LaBounty Highsmith and her husband, Miles Highsmith of Chapel Hill, NC; his son, Tim LaBounty and his wife, Sandra LaBounty of Toccoa, Georgia; his grandson, Turner Davis Highsmith and his granddaughter, Mercer Lindsay Highsmith, both of Chapel Hill, NC. Donations in honor of Dave LaBounty can be made to The Catawba Lands Conservatory at

