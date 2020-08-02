Known for selflessly giving so much of his time, energy, and attention to help others, David Larke Plyler Sr. always said "I will rest when the good Lord tells me to rest." After 62 years of helping others, the Lord swiftly called Larke to rest this week. He passed away on July 31, 2020 in his home and of natural causes.
Larke will be remembered most for his compassionate nature that always went the extra mile - never saying no to anyone who needed a helping hand or lift in spirit. He had a deep love for his family and friends. An avid outdoorsman, Larke loved to wake before the sunrise to work on the farm or go hunting and fishing with any family member or friend that'd tag along. However, his favorite tag-alongs were his grandchildren - Waylon (3) and Daniel (2) - who were always thrilled to hop in the cab of a tractor with their "Boogie" and enthusiastically tell him where to steer! As life moves on without him, he will be sorely and indescribably missed.
Larke is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hough Plyler, daughter, Meredith Plyler Jiang (David), son, David Plyler (Bethany), two grandchildren, Waylon Plyler and Daniel Jiang. A third grandchild is due in September. In addition, he is survived by his parents, Evan and Janice Plyler and two brothers, Edward (Roben) and Minor, three nieces and two nephews.
Larke was born on October 22, 1957 in Florence, South Carolina. He graduated from Sun Valley High School in 1976. On September 12, 1982, he married Cheryl (nee Hough), the love of his life. They shared 37 wonder-filled years together. Larke and Cheryl had their daughter, Meredith, in 1988. They welcomed their son, David, in 1992. Setting roots in Weddington, Larke and Cheryl enjoyed raising their children in close proximity to grandparents on both sides of the family. Any close friend of Larke's knows that Meredith and David take after Larke in different ways and that he was deeply and profoundly proud of his kids. Larke was always fond of recounting their differences, saying "With Meredith, when she was little, I'd tell her not to touch the stove and she'd listen. With David, I'd tell him not to and he'd have to figure it out for himself." After each child left for college - Meredith for Appalachian State University and David for the University of North Carolina Charlotte - Larke was always proud to sing their praises and celebrate their accomplishments. In particular, Larke was filled with joy and forever changed when David and his wife, Bethany (nee Johnson), welcomed their son Waylon Plyler in January 2017 and when Meredith and her husband, David Jiang, welcomed their son Daniel Jiang in February 2018. Larke loved to play with both grandchildren every time they visited, always enthusiastically greeting them with his signature and affectionate pet name for them, "Boogie!" Accordingly, it came as no surprise when Larke's grandkids quickly adopted his pet name for them as their own honorary name for him, shortly after they each had learned to talk. For all the love that he showed to his family - from the youngest "Boogies" to the oldest family members - we will always be grateful.
When it comes to his professional accomplishments, Larke was a well-respected and well-known law enforcement leader in the surrounding area. He began his career with the Union County Sheriff's Office on July 27, 1981 and served in numerous leadership roles within the agency for over 21 years. He held the rank of Executive Captain at the time of his separation from the Sheriff's office in November of 2002. He then worked for the Anson County Sheriff's Office for several months before being asked to help form the Stallings Police Department. On July 15, 2003, Larke was hired as the Stallings Police Department's first Chief of Police. He honorably served in that role until his retirement on July 31, 2010. Until the last couple of weeks, he had also been working with the North Carolina Governor's Crime Commission.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Cornerstone Community Church of the Nazarene 2707 Secrest Short Cut Road, Monroe NC 28110, with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Siler Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
