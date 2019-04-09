Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Christenbury. View Sign

David Lee Christenbury, age 67, died peacefully at home in Mooresville, on Saturday morning, April 6th, after complications from pancreatic cancer.



He and his wife, Beth, were together for almost 30 years. They lived each day to the fullest, knowing each day was a gift from God, especially after the death of daughter Catherine in 2005. They enjoyed times on the dock, listening and dancing to artists like Al Green, Bonnie Raitt, Chicago, Billy Joel, Elton John, the Isley Brothers, and So many beach groups.



David was known to proudly say that he only worked for two companies: Belk's of Mooresville selling shoes and one bank, which just happened to change names during the course of his 43-year banking career: Piedmont Bank (a Davidson-owned bank), First Union, Wachovia, and Wells Fargo. During his consumer credit, retail banking, and wealth management career, David was also involved with civic organizations including the Jaycees, the Rotary Club of North Mecklenburg (Treasurer and Paul Harris Fellow), and the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce (President). He loved participating in every community into which the bank brought him, enjoying all he met and making long-lasting relationships.



Although he was raised at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Mooresville (he was a third generation Mooresvillian), Beth convinced him that joining Davidson College Presbyterian Church with her, a member for almost 40 years, was where he belonged. He loved this church, greeting at the 11:00 AM service and helping in church projects.



Hobbies? Golf was at the forefront. Until his diagnosis, Thursdays were reserved for golf with his best buds, "sons", and other special friends. Playing golf at courses around the US was so special, especially when his best friends' "bucket list" included meeting Arnold Palmer. He also enjoyed boating on Lake Norman, yardwork, having fun with friends when and where ever, traveling, working Sudoku puzzles, playing Gin, watching a myriad of TV programs, and, truly, just enjoying life and whatever it offered.



David never met a stranger. He would always remember you fondly with his unforgettable blue eyes.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Beth, his brother Eric and his children, son Jason and wife Amy; daughter Erica and husband JP and newborn daughter, Willow. Also, Beth's brother, Will, and wife Susan, and son Wes, wife Ashely, daughter Catie, and son Weston. Daughter Catherine, parents Bernard and Erleen Christenbury, and "second parents" (Beth's), Bill and Jane Steagall, preceded him in death.



The family would like to thank Dr. John Martinie and his colleagues with Levine Cancer Institute, all of the nurses and staff of "9B" at CMC-Main where David "lived" for so long, and the Hospice nurses who made his last days at home so peaceful. God bless you all.



A celebration of David's life will be held Friday, April 12, at 2:00 p.m. at Davidson College Presbyterian Church. A reception to receive family and friends will follow the service at the church's Congregation House.



In lieu of flowers, memorials if you wish can be made to Davidson College Presbyterian Church or to Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Christenbury family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

David Lee Christenbury, age 67, died peacefully at home in Mooresville, on Saturday morning, April 6th, after complications from pancreatic cancer.He and his wife, Beth, were together for almost 30 years. They lived each day to the fullest, knowing each day was a gift from God, especially after the death of daughter Catherine in 2005. They enjoyed times on the dock, listening and dancing to artists like Al Green, Bonnie Raitt, Chicago, Billy Joel, Elton John, the Isley Brothers, and So many beach groups.David was known to proudly say that he only worked for two companies: Belk's of Mooresville selling shoes and one bank, which just happened to change names during the course of his 43-year banking career: Piedmont Bank (a Davidson-owned bank), First Union, Wachovia, and Wells Fargo. During his consumer credit, retail banking, and wealth management career, David was also involved with civic organizations including the Jaycees, the Rotary Club of North Mecklenburg (Treasurer and Paul Harris Fellow), and the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce (President). He loved participating in every community into which the bank brought him, enjoying all he met and making long-lasting relationships.Although he was raised at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Mooresville (he was a third generation Mooresvillian), Beth convinced him that joining Davidson College Presbyterian Church with her, a member for almost 40 years, was where he belonged. He loved this church, greeting at the 11:00 AM service and helping in church projects.Hobbies? Golf was at the forefront. Until his diagnosis, Thursdays were reserved for golf with his best buds, "sons", and other special friends. Playing golf at courses around the US was so special, especially when his best friends' "bucket list" included meeting Arnold Palmer. He also enjoyed boating on Lake Norman, yardwork, having fun with friends when and where ever, traveling, working Sudoku puzzles, playing Gin, watching a myriad of TV programs, and, truly, just enjoying life and whatever it offered.David never met a stranger. He would always remember you fondly with his unforgettable blue eyes.Left to cherish his memory are his wife Beth, his brother Eric and his children, son Jason and wife Amy; daughter Erica and husband JP and newborn daughter, Willow. Also, Beth's brother, Will, and wife Susan, and son Wes, wife Ashely, daughter Catie, and son Weston. Daughter Catherine, parents Bernard and Erleen Christenbury, and "second parents" (Beth's), Bill and Jane Steagall, preceded him in death.The family would like to thank Dr. John Martinie and his colleagues with Levine Cancer Institute, all of the nurses and staff of "9B" at CMC-Main where David "lived" for so long, and the Hospice nurses who made his last days at home so peaceful. God bless you all.A celebration of David's life will be held Friday, April 12, at 2:00 p.m. at Davidson College Presbyterian Church. A reception to receive family and friends will follow the service at the church's Congregation House.In lieu of flowers, memorials if you wish can be made to Davidson College Presbyterian Church or to Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Christenbury family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com Funeral Home Cavin-Cook Funeral Home

494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150

Mooresville , NC 28115

(704) 664-3363 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close