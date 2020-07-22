1/1
David Lee "Bud" Swanger Sr.
David L. (Bud) Swanger, 83, passed away July 18, 2020 at Novant Health of Huntersville, NC.

Bud grew up in Hazelwood, NC. His parents were the late Frank and Myra Dillard Swanger. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters along with father and mother-in-law, Hugh and Edna G. Underwood.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Gladys Underwood Swanger; sons, David L. Swanger, Jr. and wife Debbie; Daniel H. Swanger and wife Rebecca; grandchildren, Rebecca, Monica, and Amanda; one great-grandchild, Zoey; and several nieces and nephews.

Bud was a U.S.A.F. veteran and was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

After completing his military service, Bud was employed at Douglas Aircraft in Charlotte, NC. Later he was employed by I.B.M. where his career took him to Huntsville, AL, Owega, NY, and finally back to Charlotte, NC where he retired after 38 years of work.

Bud's favorite hobby was working in the vegetable and flower garden and thinking of a better way to grow bigger and better tomatoes than his sons.

The family will celebrate the life of Bud in Waynesville, NC. Please share your thoughts about Bud and his life at wellsfhw@wellsfuneralhome.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
