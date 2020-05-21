David Lewis Morris
1940 - 2020
passed away May 17, 2020. He was the husband of Sharon L. Morris.

David will be laid to rest at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Fletcher Chapel Church Cemetery, Covington, VA.

Arrangements by Loving Funeral Home; www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Burial
01:00 PM
Fletcher Chapel Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
350 North Maple Avenue
Covington, VA 24426-1212
(540) 962-2283
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

