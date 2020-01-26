Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Link. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Stuart Link CHARLOTTE - David Stuart Link (January 10, 1954 - January 25, 2020) left this earth peacefully after a brief journey with ALS. A lifelong Charlottean, David attended Myers Park High School, graduating in 1973. He was a proud mighty, mighty Mustang with many lifelong friends from his early years. He graduated from Lees-McRae College and attended ASU. A man of strong faith, David was a deacon at Myers Park Presbyterian Church and later joined Westminster Presbyterian Church where he found a home and a warm, welcoming community. He was active in both congregations. Many memories were made with his MPPC softball team. For over 30 years David enjoyed teaching hundreds of three year-olds Sunday School and how to do the hokey pokey. David was a local business owner of Cunningham Cleaners and later Baker Automotive, where he enjoyed the relationships with his customers during their weekly exchanges. He loved meeting people and had an impact everywhere he went. Never having met a stranger, he was a friend to anyone in need. David used his sociability for good and took great pleasure volunteering with the Billy Graham Library, Men's Shelter of Charlotte, Harvest Center, Friendship Force and Habitat for Humanity. Honoring his matriarchal heritage of the McCradie clan, David also enjoyed the fellowship of the St. Andrews Scottish Society. Fondly known as "The Linkster", he was undoubtedly known for his quick wit and lighthearted spin on the world. David always did things his own way, but never in isolation which was true throughout his experience with ALS. One of his lifelong mottos was "Unique is what we seek. Bizarre is what we are". He did his best to live up to that, never loosing touch with his inner child. David was a man of many hobbies including kayaking, rafting, and traveling the world. He was a founder of the Helldrivers Club and was a passionate member of the Buick Club of America which brought him much joy. Later in life he became involved with Harley Davidsons, opening up a whole new way to explore and spend time outdoors. David was a devoted father to daughters, Mae and Libba. Thru him they learned The Golden Rule, a love for nature, traveling and adventure, and that a banana split did count as dinner. He believed in paying it forward, being kind to everyone, reminding them we never know what others might be going through. He will forever be cherished as "Poppy" to grandsons Charlie and Henry. He is survived by his beloved wife Carol Garrett Link, daughter Mae Link (Asheville), daughter Libba Link Kuhn (Morgan, Knoxville) and grandsons Charlie & Henry. To the Joe Martin ALS Foundation, Hospice Care, and friends who reached out to David during his courageous fight with ALS, the family extends their gratitude. In lieu of flowers they encourage others to do an act of kindness in David's memory. Speak to a stranger, make someone laugh, or simply remind a family member or friend how much you care for them. A service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 101 Colville Road on Wednesday, January 29 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 26, 2020

