Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Joseph Lopez BOISE, ID - David Joseph Lopez, age 45, of Boise, ID passed away October 8, 2019, surrounded by family and friends in Glenview, IL while undergoing treatment for Bile Duct Cancer also known as Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. David fought hard for his life until his last breath, but alas, the cancer took his body from us. David was born in Charlotte, NC on December 29, 1973, to Frances "Francie" and Damaso Lopez. David was the middle child of three children with sister Marta "Marlee" and brother Andrew, all who attended Charlotte Latin Schools. David was a charmer and adored by all who crossed his path. He excelled as an athlete, especially soccer. David graduated from Charlotte Latin High School in 1992. He continued his studies at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC where he majored in finance, joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and participated in ROTC. David felt that each of these experiences, and the relationships they fostered, shaped his life for the better in so many ways. Upon his college graduation in 1996, David received a United States Army Commission and was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii until he left the army in 1999. A nomadic period followed where he enjoyed surfing, skiing, and every outdoor adventure he could find. He loved the outdoors. But before too long, David decided to pursue his passion for technology. Having fallen in love with the mountain west, David enrolled at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT to study Computer Science. He graduated in 2007 with a Masters of Science and immediately went to work as a Software Engineer for Fast Enterprises in Helena, MT. Right about the time of his graduation from Montana State David met his wife Anabel who was living in Boise at the time. Their relationship blossomed despite the distance. Within a year of their first date they were both living in Boise where they eventually married and made their life together. David continued his work as a Software Engineer for Great Northwest and then later for Hewlett Packard, however, in his heart David knew he wanted to own his own business someday. David made that dream a reality In 2017 with the purchase of Office Evolution, an executive suites and co-working space franchise. Anabel and David opened the doors to their first location in downtown Boise in December 2018. The greatest source of joy for David was is his wife and children. He shared with his family his passion for life He loved the outdoors and was frequently found hiking or biking in his beloved Boise foothills. He was a loyal friend and made everyone he encountered at ease in his presence. Honestly, there was just no one quite like David and there is so much to say about this great man. He packed a lot of joy into his short life and we are lucky to have had him as part of ours. David's spirit is carried on by his wife Anabel Manchester Lopez and their two sons, Calvin (6 years) and Julius (6 months) of Boise, ID, his parents Francie and Damaso Lopez of Charlotte, NC, his sister Marlee Lopez Tart (David Tart) of Dubuque, IA, his brother Andrew F. Lopez (Helena S. Lopez) of Charlotte, NC along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who all adored him. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents June and Giles Eldred and his paternal grandparents Blasa and Jose Lopez Martin of Madrid, Spain. A memorial celebration in his honor will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, near his home in Boise, ID. Details and updates will be posted on his Caring Bridge account. Memorials can be made in his honor to a college fund for his children by going to

David Joseph Lopez BOISE, ID - David Joseph Lopez, age 45, of Boise, ID passed away October 8, 2019, surrounded by family and friends in Glenview, IL while undergoing treatment for Bile Duct Cancer also known as Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. David fought hard for his life until his last breath, but alas, the cancer took his body from us. David was born in Charlotte, NC on December 29, 1973, to Frances "Francie" and Damaso Lopez. David was the middle child of three children with sister Marta "Marlee" and brother Andrew, all who attended Charlotte Latin Schools. David was a charmer and adored by all who crossed his path. He excelled as an athlete, especially soccer. David graduated from Charlotte Latin High School in 1992. He continued his studies at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC where he majored in finance, joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and participated in ROTC. David felt that each of these experiences, and the relationships they fostered, shaped his life for the better in so many ways. Upon his college graduation in 1996, David received a United States Army Commission and was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii until he left the army in 1999. A nomadic period followed where he enjoyed surfing, skiing, and every outdoor adventure he could find. He loved the outdoors. But before too long, David decided to pursue his passion for technology. Having fallen in love with the mountain west, David enrolled at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT to study Computer Science. He graduated in 2007 with a Masters of Science and immediately went to work as a Software Engineer for Fast Enterprises in Helena, MT. Right about the time of his graduation from Montana State David met his wife Anabel who was living in Boise at the time. Their relationship blossomed despite the distance. Within a year of their first date they were both living in Boise where they eventually married and made their life together. David continued his work as a Software Engineer for Great Northwest and then later for Hewlett Packard, however, in his heart David knew he wanted to own his own business someday. David made that dream a reality In 2017 with the purchase of Office Evolution, an executive suites and co-working space franchise. Anabel and David opened the doors to their first location in downtown Boise in December 2018. The greatest source of joy for David was is his wife and children. He shared with his family his passion for life He loved the outdoors and was frequently found hiking or biking in his beloved Boise foothills. He was a loyal friend and made everyone he encountered at ease in his presence. Honestly, there was just no one quite like David and there is so much to say about this great man. He packed a lot of joy into his short life and we are lucky to have had him as part of ours. David's spirit is carried on by his wife Anabel Manchester Lopez and their two sons, Calvin (6 years) and Julius (6 months) of Boise, ID, his parents Francie and Damaso Lopez of Charlotte, NC, his sister Marlee Lopez Tart (David Tart) of Dubuque, IA, his brother Andrew F. Lopez (Helena S. Lopez) of Charlotte, NC along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who all adored him. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents June and Giles Eldred and his paternal grandparents Blasa and Jose Lopez Martin of Madrid, Spain. A memorial celebration in his honor will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, near his home in Boise, ID. Details and updates will be posted on his Caring Bridge account. Memorials can be made in his honor to a college fund for his children by going to Ugift529.com and entering gift code 38T-32L. For questions or further details contact Andrew Lopez at 704.774.7905 / [email protected] com Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close