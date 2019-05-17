Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lynn Chapman. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

David Lynn Chapman, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home. He was born in Alexander County, son of the late Marion Butler Chapman and Effie Rosabell Brookshire Chapman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having fought in the Korean War, and was a member of Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church. He was retired from Consolidated Freight Services. After retirement he acted as an extra in films. He can be seen in both Leatherheads and Talladega Nights. He enjoyed cutting grass and watching sports, especially NASCAR, football and the Atlanta Braves but most important in his life was his love for his wife, his daughters and his grandchildren. Mr. Chapman is survived by his wife, Billie Doris Caskey Chapman; his children, Jo Cleveland (Mark), Angie Martin (Tommy), Lynn Revels (Wayne) and Roseann Elliott (Charlie); two siblings; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a great great-grandchild. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Chapman will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 on Friday evening at the church. Memorials may be made to Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church (Missions Fund), 10601 Moore's Chapel Road, Charlotte, NC 28214. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting

