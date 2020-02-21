David "Mike" Michael Link, 70, of Matthews, passed away February 13, 2020 at Olde Knox Commons. Born February 10, 1950 in Charlotte; the son of the late David M. and Juanita (Eaves) Link and husband of the late Cecelia "Anne" Link.
A Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mike served onboard the USS Ticonderoga in Vietnam and Korea, 1968 - 1969. He graduated from Harding High School, class of '68 and the Hairstyling Institute of Charlotte, class of '76. He retired from Men's World, where he was part owner and hairstylist. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Mike enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, the Redskins, the beach and camping with his close friends.
Survivors include his brother, Melvin C. (Judy) Link; step-daughter, Stacie Carter; step-son, Michael (Elaine) Fisher; step-grandchildren, Allen Fisher and Kristina Kochanski.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and his brother, Richard Earl Link
A Celebration of Mike's life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Indian Trail Post 2423, 100 Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail, NC. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2020