1/1
David Rausch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Menson Rausch, 61, died July 5, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1958 in Elgin, IL to the late Alvin and Janet Rausch. David moved to North Carolina in 1996 to work for Kewaunee Scientific of Statesville and rose to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer until his retirement in 2019. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Statesville. He enjoyed good food, good wine, and sharing both with his "Cartel" of friends. He loved to travel and find new sights, experiences and friends. Survivors include his siblings James Alan Rausch, Janal Ann Elizabeth Rausch, and Catherine Louise Rausch; ex-wife Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Rausch; and his companion Jacqueline Andrews

Memorials may be made to: The Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, 1001 Cochran Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5671.

Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved