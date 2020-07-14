David Rausch

David Menson Rausch, 61, died July 5, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1958 in Elgin, IL to the late Alvin and Janet Rausch. David moved to North Carolina in 1996 to work for Kewaunee Scientific of Statesville and rose to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer until his retirement in 2019. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Statesville. He enjoyed good food, good wine, and sharing both with his "Cartel" of friends. He loved to travel and find new sights, experiences and friends. Survivors include his siblings James Alan Rausch, Janal Ann Elizabeth Rausch, and Catherine Louise Rausch; ex-wife Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Rausch; and his companion Jacqueline AndrewsMemorials may be made to: The Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, 1001 Cochran Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5671.Services will be private.