Mr. David Ray Barton Sr, 86, passed away on May 3, 2019 at home. The son of the late Ralph and Dessie Barton. He retired from Family Dollar Stores as a Retail Installer.
He served in the Korean War on the USS Uhlmann.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 64 years Nancy Hudspeth Barton . Daughter Donna Lay Barton (Joe), Deborah B Mills , David Ray Barton Jr. (Bambi) , Diane Barton Privette (Gerald)
And nine grandchildren and nine great grand children and brother Ronald Barton.
The service to honor his life will be held at 12:00 pm with visitation preceeding at 11:00 am at Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill SC 29708
Officiating Minister Pastor David Savage.
In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice and Palletive Care of Charlotte. They were very supportive to the family during this time, PO Box 470408 Charlotte NC 28247.
Palmetto Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2019