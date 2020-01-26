David English, 65, passed away on January 22, 2020. He is survived by his beloved husband, Scott Wayne Flippen of Charlotte. The service to celebrate and honor his life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 7 in the sanctuary of Myers Park Baptist Church with his fellow choir members providing the music ministry. The family will receive friends following the service in Heaton Hall.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 26, 2020