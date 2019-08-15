Dave, 64, passed away on August 13, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side.
The family will receive friends tonight from 5PM-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church in the Daily Mass Chapel with Father Peter Asciak, Celebrant. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to support adult learners in literacy at https://valueusa.org/overview
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 15, 2019