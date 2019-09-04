Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Sims. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David W. Sims PHILADELPHIA, PA - Age 51, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on August 30th, 2019. Born in 1967 to Barbara Sims (nee Crist) of Wynnewood, PA and the late Terry Sims in Corpus Christi, TX. In addition to his mother Barbara, David is survived by his devoted husband Jonathan Eells, brothers Andy of San Rafael, CA and Ken of Huntersville, NC, sister-in-law Susan, and nephews Dallas, Owen, and Griffin. David was a Grants Manager at The Pew Charitable Trusts. He created a community of loved ones at home, work, and church. He had a passion for baking and cooking that he shared with everyone he knew. David was a model of goodness for all to follow. He was also an enthusiastic Tikiphile. Family, friends, and coworkers are invited to a memorial service at 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Luke and The Epiphany, 330 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Hawaiian shirts encouraged (yes, for real). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of St. Luke and The Epiphany or to City Kitties (

David W. Sims PHILADELPHIA, PA - Age 51, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on August 30th, 2019. Born in 1967 to Barbara Sims (nee Crist) of Wynnewood, PA and the late Terry Sims in Corpus Christi, TX. In addition to his mother Barbara, David is survived by his devoted husband Jonathan Eells, brothers Andy of San Rafael, CA and Ken of Huntersville, NC, sister-in-law Susan, and nephews Dallas, Owen, and Griffin. David was a Grants Manager at The Pew Charitable Trusts. He created a community of loved ones at home, work, and church. He had a passion for baking and cooking that he shared with everyone he knew. David was a model of goodness for all to follow. He was also an enthusiastic Tikiphile. Family, friends, and coworkers are invited to a memorial service at 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Luke and The Epiphany, 330 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Hawaiian shirts encouraged (yes, for real). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of St. Luke and The Epiphany or to City Kitties ( www.citykitties.org ). Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close