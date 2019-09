David W. Sims PHILADELPHIA, PA - Age 51, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on August 30th, 2019. Born in 1967 to Barbara Sims (nee Crist) of Wynnewood, PA and the late Terry Sims in Corpus Christi, TX. In addition to his mother Barbara, David is survived by his devoted husband Jonathan Eells, brothers Andy of San Rafael, CA and Ken of Huntersville, NC, sister-in-law Susan, and nephews Dallas, Owen, and Griffin. David was a Grants Manager at The Pew Charitable Trusts. He created a community of loved ones at home, work, and church. He had a passion for baking and cooking that he shared with everyone he knew. David was a model of goodness for all to follow. He was also an enthusiastic Tikiphile. Family, friends, and coworkers are invited to a memorial service at 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Luke and The Epiphany, 330 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Hawaiian shirts encouraged (yes, for real). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of St. Luke and The Epiphany or to City Kitties ( www.citykitties.org ).