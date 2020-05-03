David Sohn, 87, of Charlotte, passed away April 25, 2020.
A private memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later time to be announced.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife of 22 years, Betty Sue Morgan Sohn of Montgomery, Ala., and his second wife of 34 years, Elizabeth Chipley Sohn of Charlotte.
David is survived by his loving children, Andrew Morgan Sohn of San Francisco and Julie Elizabeth Lark and husband Thomas of Mount Holly; three grandchildren, Olivia, Morgan and Grace Sohn, all of San Francisco; his sister-in-law, Roma Sohn; his nephews, Eric Sohn and Adam Sohn; his niece, Gigi B. Sohn; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28203.
For the complete obituary and to leave the family your condolences, please visit: www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
A private memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later time to be announced.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife of 22 years, Betty Sue Morgan Sohn of Montgomery, Ala., and his second wife of 34 years, Elizabeth Chipley Sohn of Charlotte.
David is survived by his loving children, Andrew Morgan Sohn of San Francisco and Julie Elizabeth Lark and husband Thomas of Mount Holly; three grandchildren, Olivia, Morgan and Grace Sohn, all of San Francisco; his sister-in-law, Roma Sohn; his nephews, Eric Sohn and Adam Sohn; his niece, Gigi B. Sohn; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28203.
For the complete obituary and to leave the family your condolences, please visit: www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.