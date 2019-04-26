Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Stilwell Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Stilwell Jr. "Lee" CHARLOTTE - A man who lived life to the fullest, David "Lee" Stilwell Jr. passed away on April 20th, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Lee survived by his wife Sue Stilwell, daughter Leah Stilwell, son David Lee Stilwell III, mother Bobbie Stilwell, sister Suzanne Putnam, and several nieces and nephews who he loved and adored. He is preceded in death by his father David Lee Stilwell Sr. Lee was born May 14th, 1957, to Bobbie and Dave Stilwell. While working full time at Southern Electric and Westinghouse, he graduated from UNCC in 1982 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked at Siemens (formerly Westinghouse) for over 40 years and completed his career as a National Operations Manager for Siemens Field Services. He married his college sweetheart Sue Stilwell in 1984 and would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary May 19th, 2019. Lee would be the first to tell you he had a fulfilled life. Before he passed, he expressed, "my story is that I've jumped off rock faces, driven cars in excess of 200 mph, motorcycles in excess of 160 mph, and scuba dived all over the South Pacific to depths of over 165-ft below msl, skied and hydrofoiled with pros, surfed and windsurfed, and that's just to start. I've had multiple scouting adventures including sailing around the Florida Keys with a venture crew, where I fished and spearfished. I'm not ready to give up, I just tell people that I've had a wonderful life." His moto was "I'll sleep when I'm dead" and that was the truth. He was tough as nails, especially that one time he cracked his head open on a hydrofoil water ski while riding and said "I'm going again, but that ski hit me in the head!" As blood was pouring down his face, his friend Jeff adamantly declined stating, "Nah man, we have to go to the hospital". Lee was an amazing man who will be greatly missed. He gave everything of himself to those around him. He was actively involved in Boy Scouts of America Troop 51, served as Scout and Cub Master, Fishing Director for Cub Scout Day Camp and as Aquatic Director for Hornets' Nest Council. Lee ran a basketball league of Mountain Island Optimist Club and facilitated the Optimist Club Oratorical Contest. Lee also served on the UNCC Engineering Advisory Board and as president of the Mountain Point HOA. A memorial service is scheduled for April 27th, 11 am at Cooks Memorial Presbyterian Church with a 10 am visitation and celebration of life to follow. Rev. Nathan Foxx and Pastor Lynn Thomas Bryant will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mountain Island Optimist Club and BSA Troop 51 are appreciated. Rest easy Lee, and get some sleep.

