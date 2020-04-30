Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Sumner Mervine. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

David Sumner Mervine went to be with the Lord on April 27th, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. He was 64. He was born September 26th, 1955, in Warren, PA. The son of Donald Sumner Mervine and Marcia May Kinnear, he had an idyllic childhood. He treasured his memories of growing up in a small town and spending summers with his parents on Lake Chautauqua. Dave knew the value of hard work, lettering in both football and basketball. He wanted to attend a school in the ACC, the elite basketball conference. He received his B.A. in history and his MBA, both from Wake Forest University. David went on to work for Bank of America for over 33 years. Despite his success in various endeavors, he remained humble and quiet. Nonetheless, children were drawn to and looked up to him; he coached both children's basketball and softball for years.



A New Year's Eve resolution for 1993 was to improve his social life. He met his Kate on a blind date and they were married 6 months later. Thus began 26 years of shared joy in a simple life and common values. David always said he over-married; Kate told everyone she married a saint.



David had five goals in life: to be a good son, to be a good brother, to be a good husband, to be a good father, and to be a good friend. Dave excelled at all of these while inspiring others with his optimistic, God-focused outlook on life. He loved drinking a cup of hot coffee, eating hot dogs, and watching baseball. He touched the lives of everyone he met and followed in Jesus' footsteps daily. He was a gentle soul and joyous servant of the Lord.



He perfected the art of enjoying and appreciating life (Go Yankees!), even, and especially, the little things. He was happiest when he was with those he loved most, whether playing games, sharing a meal, or just watching birds. Even in heaven we know he is making others laugh and smile with his subtle humor and sharp wit. He was cherished and beloved by everyone who knew him.



Although he lived with Multiple Sclerosis from the age of 30, he passed suddenly from medical complications unrelated to MS. We know he is no longer suffering, but exploring the joys of his new life in heaven.



He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Jeanne Kloap Mervine; his two daughters, Hannah Jeanne Mervine and Mary Kinnear Mervine; and his brother, William Mervine (Elizabeth).



The David S. Mervine Charitable Trust (501c3) is being set up in his honor. Contributions can be mailed to Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, c/o David S. Mervine Charitable Trust, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.



A visitation will be held at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, Thursday, April 30, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. A private graveside service with reception following will be held at Forest Lawn Heritage Cemetery on Friday.



www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com





