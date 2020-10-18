1/1
David T. Coe
1968 - 2020
David T Coe, 51, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.

David was born October12, 1968 in Charlotte, North Carolina, son of the late David and Donna Coe. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thurman and Ann Coe and William and Evelyn Thomas.

David worked at Inx International for 30 years ending his career as their Quality Control Technician.

David's passions were his daughters, his granddaughter, his dogs, golf and the North Carolina Tarheels.

He always reminded his daughters, Brittany and Leanne, that they were his life. He was a very loving and devoted father. He adored his granddaughter, Bryleigh, and was a very proud Pawpaw.

If you had the pleasure of playing golf with David, you know that he probably missed his calling in his younger years. He loved the game and was a very talented golfer. He often played with a scratch handicap.

David is survived by his daughters, Brittany Coe of Charlotte, NC and Leanne Coe of Graham, NC, and his granddaughter Bryleigh Jacobs of Charlotte, NC.

Pastor Joe Lawing of Unity Baptist Church, Belmont, will lead a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, October 24th at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 282123611
7045682106
