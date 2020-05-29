David Woods CHARLOTTE - David Woods was born in Lockhart, SC on May 17,1935 to the late Elbert and Amanda Land Woods. He departed this life on May 11, 2020 at his residence. He was a graduate of Second Ward High School. Shortly after high school he joined the U.S.Army. He joined Saint Paul Baptist Church at an early age and served faithfully until his health began to deteriorated. While at St. Paul he served as a Deacon and a member of the Finance and Receiving Committee. David was also a member of Unique Lodge #85, Ramses Temple #51 and Charlotte Consistory #35 where he served in many roles. David worked at Charlotte Housing Authority and had a very long career with Sun-Chemicals as a supervisor. As a supervisor he took many young men under his care helping them to become productive members of society. He was truly loved by all who knew him. After retirement he enjoyed walking to the local Walmart and in his community. He also enjoyed traveling, playing cards and sitting and talking to family and friends.He was a jovial person and enjoyed making you laugh. David was a delight to be around and everyone loved his infectious smile. He was preceded in death by his sister Daisy Benton, brothers Tony B. Woods, Paul Woods, and Robert Woods. He leaves to cherish his memories wife, children: David Woods Jr., Sandra Woods, Katrina Lindsay, Audrey Bennett (Joey), Elayne Gilchrist, Davion M. Woods, stepchildren: Arthur Miller IV, Veronica Miller, brother: Jerry Woods of Los Angeles, CA, sisters: Bertha (Gettie) Anderson, Joyce (Lee) Hooker, Verda Judy Cureton, Cathy Sloan, Doretta (David) Miller, all of Charlotte, NC and Carolyn Woods of Los Angeles, CA., thirteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law Barbara Woods and Geraldine Woods. A host of nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID virus a private memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1 pm-2pm at St. Paul Baptist Church with only immediate family. However, the service will be live-streamed through the church's website and YouTube for other family and friends. The family would like to thank you for all of your prayers and words of encouragement during our time of bereavement.



