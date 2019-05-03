Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Davis Christian Flohr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Davis Christian Flohr, beloved son of Heather Bunting Pigg and Stephen Christian Flohr, while having thirteen short years of life, lived it to the fullest. Born November 18th, 2005, Davis experienced numerous medical challenges but faced them with courage, determination and an infectious smile. He spread love within his family, at school and play and wherever he went. Davis possessed wisdom beyond his years, engaged easily with others and developed a huge group of friends, both, young and old.



His favorite activities included soccer, basketball, skateboarding, water sports, University of Tennessee and Carolina Panthers football, choir and handbells at First Presbyterian Church, volunteer service for the homeless and hungry, and hanging out with his lifelong best friend, Kiernan.



Davis passed from this world to the next on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Because of all which he endured with an abundance of grace, strength and love in his heart, as well as the lessons he taught to people of all ages, Davis will remain a lasting inspiration to the many who knew him.



Davis leaves behind his parents Christian and Sarah Flohr and Heather and Gary Pigg, as well as his younger sisters Harper and Ellie, whom he adored. In addition to his parents, Davis is survived by his grandparents and a large extended family including Stephen and Judith Flohr; Pam Bunting; Glenn and Nedine Bunting; Larry and Carolyn Pigg; Mark and Michelle Sisler; Terry and Ginny Soll; David, Natalie, David Joseph and Caleb Bunting; Joseph, Tiffany, Taylor, and Avery Pigg; Todd, Suzanne, Rowan, and Olivia Flohr; Tim Flohr; Alex, Rebecca, Joey and Lucy Dowd, David and Gay Miller; Gary and Sandra Pickens; Jeff, Marcy, Leigh, and Keller Hobart; Carolyn Bunting; Richard, Pam, and Nicholas Flohr; and countless other family and friends.



A service to celebrate Davis' life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in the Wood Fellowship Hall following the memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church 200 Trade St, Charlotte NC 28202- Attn: Davis Flohr Music Fund or Operation Smile 3641 Faculty Blvd Virginia Beach VA 23453.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





