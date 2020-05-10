Dawn Jean Zimmerman Price Davidson, age 90, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, where she lived most of her life and loved her Ohio State Buckeyes.



Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Nina and Henry Fretcher, Rowland Zimmerman; brother John (Betty) Zimmerman; first husband Christopher Price; second husband Paul Davidson and two stepchildren Jack (Sherry) Davidson and Nancy (Matt) Davies.



She is survived by two daughters: Christie Price of Charlotte, N.C.; Kathy (Daniel) Wilde of Fort Mill, S.C.; two grandchildren, Dr. Barry (Laura) Sautter, Kimberly (Ross) Meyer, both from Fort Mill, S.C., and great granddaughters, Marley Marie and Poppy Jo Sautter and Cora Jo Meyer. She is also survived by four step grandchildren: Trevor Davies; Tracie (Mark) Toot, both from Columbus, Ohio; Tammy Davidson (Jason Portmess) from Gainesville, Fla., and Cindy DeLong, from Round Rock, Texas; great step grandchildren Alexandra, Grace and Ella Davies; Sebastian and Sierra Toot; Aaron and Nathan Portmess, Sam and Maggie DeLong, and her beloved nieces.



Dawn loved her winters in St. Pete Beach, Fla., where she had dear friends and would never hesitate to invite family down to vacation. She moved to the Charlotte area in 2003 to be closer to her children. Her greatest pleasure was to spend time with them along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was a member of South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church and for the past five years lived at Brightmore of South Charlotte, where she found a new family of friends. She had a love for bridge, knitting and jigsaw puzzles. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that lit up any room. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.



Plans include a private burial at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio, which will take place at a later date.



Donations can be made in her memory to: Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, N.C., 28247 or flowers can be sent in celebration of Dawn to: Brightmore of South Charlotte, 10225 Old Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte N.C., 28277.



Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the family.



