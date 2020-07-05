1/1
Dawn Marie (Inman) Malear
1962 - 2020
Dawn Marie Inman Malear, 57, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Dawn was born November 25, 1962 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald Franklin Inman and Donna Kaye (Workman) Inman of Chillicothe. She was united in marriage to Harold "Radar" Clinton Malear, who preceded her in death on October 21, 2007.

She was the mother of four children and seven grandchildren: Justin (39) with wife Jamie, Valarie Jill (36), her Husband Bo with children Lauren, Chloe and Baili, Jamie Dawn (34) with boyfriend Michael and children Autumn, Ashton and Aurora, and Garry (32) with girlfriend Kelsey and child Natalie. Dawn was the sister to Donald "Buck" Jr. with wife Melony with children Anthony Inman (who was like her son) and Jessica Henderickson, and aunt to Donald "Donnie" Inman III.

Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Donald Franklin Inman, sister, Donette Ruth Inman, and sister-in-law and friend, Mary Inman.

Private graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Family will receive friends 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home. The family requests masks be worn.

www.boyerfuneral.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
