Dean Wilson, a long-time resident of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was 80 years old and had worked as a truck mechanic at Carroll's Alignment for 40 years before he retired.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Betty Wilson; his son, Terrell Dean Wilson; and his daughter, Teresa Farmer- Clark - all of Mint Hill. He also had eight grandchildren and numerous brothers and sisters.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27 2019, at McEwen Funeral Home in Mint Hill. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Lawyers Road.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 25, 2019