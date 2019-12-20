Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deane Benton (Benton) Godfrey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deane B. Godfrey, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 17, 2019, beloved wife of the late Dwaine A. Godfrey, Sr., devoted mother of Dwaine A. "Chuck" (Sara) Godfrey, Jr. of Hillsboro, OH and Tiffany G. (Charles) Logan of Waynesville, NC, loving grandmother of Sarah Anne (Michael) Campbell of Cincinnati, OH, Charles Skinner and Aubrey Ann Godfrey both of Hillsboro, OH, dear sister of Sue B. (Robert) Kovec of Bellingham, WA, she also leaves two loyal furry companions Petey and Gabby. Preceded in death by her parents Jesse Woodrow and Delane Lucille Benton (nee Helms). Born in Charlotte, NC in 1941, graduated Harding High School, previously resided in Wilmington and Waxhaw, NC prior to moving to Atlanta, GA, and then to Cincinnati in 1984 where she supported her entrepreneurial husband. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, entertaining and designing several of her houses. Her greatest joy came from being surrounded by her family and friends. Deane was a devoted wife, loving mother and mentor, she was a true southern lady that will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1- 2 PM with funeral service following at 2PM at the Spring Grove Cemetery Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cin. OH 45232. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow service from 5-8PM at The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills. Memorials may be directed to a . Online condolences can be made at

