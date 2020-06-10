Deborah Flowers Pedersen, 66, of Weddington, NC, passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born in Darlington, South Carolina on May 6, 1954, to Vera Ruth Goodson Flowers and the late Jesse Philip Flowers.
Debbie grew up in Darlington where she was an avid dancer and musician. She was crowned "Miss Darlington" in 1972, later winning the Talent Competition at the Miss South Carolina Pageant. She attended St. John's High School where she served as the Drum Major for four years, and was selected as the Salutatorian at graduation. Debbie then attended Furman University, where she was the Head Majorette of the marching band and graduated with honors in Music Education. She continued her education at Florida State University, where she earned a Masters in Music Education. She was a classically trained organist, and used those talents as both an organist and a Minister of Music at several small churches.
In 1977, Debbie married Mark Carlson Pedersen, who remained faithfully and lovingly by her side for forty-three years filled with laughter and boys.
Debbie loved her God, family, and friends. She was the ultimate "boy mom," proudly traveling across the country for countless summers, in her jam packed Suburban to support her children and all of their friends on the AAU and Sewanee baseball fields and band concert venues. She never missed a ball game or a band concert. She will be remembered for her kindness to all, her musical talent, her nurturing demeanor, and, of course, for her love of dressing and decorating for holidays, especially Christmas. Of all the roles Debbie held throughout the years, it's hard to imagine she cherished any of them more than Grandmother. Her grandchildren were the greatest joys of her life, and they loved "Grams" beyond measure.
In addition to her husband, Debbie is survived by her sons, Eric Carlson Pedersen (Lee Norelli Pedersen) of Charlotte, Brian Glen Pedersen (Chandler Marie Carrigan) of Charlotte, and Andrew Jesse Pedersen (Alisha Potter Pedersen) of Knoxville, TN; her mother Ruth Flowers of Darlington, SC; her sisters Bonnie Flowers Jordan of Atlanta, GA and Connie Flowers Dixon of Myrtle Beach, SC; her three grandchildren George Hampton Pedersen, Charles Lee Pedersen, and Thea Phoenix Pedersen of Charlotte; sister-in-law Marcia Marie Pedersen of Marietta, GA; and her niece and nephew Sarah Jordan Clark of Atlanta, GA and James Valenti-Jordan of Wauwatosa, WI.
A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, at the home of Lee and Eric Pedersen in Charlotte.
Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church Television Ministry (200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202), the Humane Society of Charlotte (2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28203) or to the charity of one's choice.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.
Debbie grew up in Darlington where she was an avid dancer and musician. She was crowned "Miss Darlington" in 1972, later winning the Talent Competition at the Miss South Carolina Pageant. She attended St. John's High School where she served as the Drum Major for four years, and was selected as the Salutatorian at graduation. Debbie then attended Furman University, where she was the Head Majorette of the marching band and graduated with honors in Music Education. She continued her education at Florida State University, where she earned a Masters in Music Education. She was a classically trained organist, and used those talents as both an organist and a Minister of Music at several small churches.
In 1977, Debbie married Mark Carlson Pedersen, who remained faithfully and lovingly by her side for forty-three years filled with laughter and boys.
Debbie loved her God, family, and friends. She was the ultimate "boy mom," proudly traveling across the country for countless summers, in her jam packed Suburban to support her children and all of their friends on the AAU and Sewanee baseball fields and band concert venues. She never missed a ball game or a band concert. She will be remembered for her kindness to all, her musical talent, her nurturing demeanor, and, of course, for her love of dressing and decorating for holidays, especially Christmas. Of all the roles Debbie held throughout the years, it's hard to imagine she cherished any of them more than Grandmother. Her grandchildren were the greatest joys of her life, and they loved "Grams" beyond measure.
In addition to her husband, Debbie is survived by her sons, Eric Carlson Pedersen (Lee Norelli Pedersen) of Charlotte, Brian Glen Pedersen (Chandler Marie Carrigan) of Charlotte, and Andrew Jesse Pedersen (Alisha Potter Pedersen) of Knoxville, TN; her mother Ruth Flowers of Darlington, SC; her sisters Bonnie Flowers Jordan of Atlanta, GA and Connie Flowers Dixon of Myrtle Beach, SC; her three grandchildren George Hampton Pedersen, Charles Lee Pedersen, and Thea Phoenix Pedersen of Charlotte; sister-in-law Marcia Marie Pedersen of Marietta, GA; and her niece and nephew Sarah Jordan Clark of Atlanta, GA and James Valenti-Jordan of Wauwatosa, WI.
A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, at the home of Lee and Eric Pedersen in Charlotte.
Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church Television Ministry (200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202), the Humane Society of Charlotte (2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28203) or to the charity of one's choice.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.