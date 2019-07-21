Deborah Dorothy Elizabeth Moore Johnston, age 90, passed on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28th from 2:00-3:00 pm in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship House. A private family service will follow in the Fellowship House chapel. Inurnment will be beside her husband in Memorial Garden columbarium.
Deborah was predeceased by her husband of 62 years in 2011, her brothers George Moore and Karl Moore, and a sister, Ethel Morehead. She is survived by daughters Kerry Johnston, of the home, and Karen Biddy (Richard) of High Point, her sons, Robert K. Johnston, III of Harrisburg and Richard M. Johnston (Nancy) of Mt. Holly, and her brother Charles C. Moore (Immy) of Pottstown, PA. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Erin Johnston, Chase Johnston, Haley Johnston, Brandon Johnston, Jordan Biddy, and Lauren Nicastro (Anthony).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church for the care of Memorial Garden, PO Box 789, Concord, NC 28026-0789, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 21, 2019