Deborah Lisa Elias (DeWitt) passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2020. Lisa was born in Tampa, FL. She was a graduate of Plant High School and attended Florida State University. She was a Diamond Level Independent Business Owner with Amway, and the president of Elias Enterprises, Inc.
Lisa lived life to the fullest and could spread joy by just entering a room. She loved the mountains and lived in Boone, NC before moving to Charlotte, NC. She loved travel, theater, and the wonderful food prepared for her by fiance, John Weerts. By far, her greatest source of delight was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Zachary Elias; daughter-in-law, Amy Elias; and granddaughters, Sophia and Ava. Lisa is preceded in death by her mother, June DeWitt; father, Del DeWitt; and sister, Melanie DeWitt.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to charities that support women in need.
There will be a celebration of Lisa's life on April 18, 2020.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2020