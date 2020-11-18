1/1
Deborah Osgood "Deb" Petty
1964 - 2020
Deborah "Deb" Osgood Petty
October 11, 1964 - November 11, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Deborah Osgood Petty, born in San Pedro, CA on October 11, 1964, lost her battle with Ovarian Cancer on November 11, 2020.
San Pedro is a beach town in Southern California and Debbie was absolutely a beach baby! She always loved being at the beach. Smart, poised and athletic – Debbie swam on the swim team in Marleeville, CA in middle school and then lettered in Track in High School.
After attending California State University, Fullerton, she studied photography at the Otis Parsons Photography School. This landed her the job as Photographer for the Rock City News in Hollywood, CA. One of her duties was shooting bands playing in clubs in Hollywood. This is how she met Don Petty, her future husband. They lived in Hollywood for a few years – it was during this time that Debbie achieved the level of Green Belt in the Kung Fu.
After marrying Don and welcoming there first child, Jackson, the little family moved to Charlotte, NC to be nearer to Don's family.
Always amazingly creative, Deb quickly got a job in advertising in Charlotte with Lippi & Co. She stayed in advertising for a few more years. It was during these years that her other son and daughter – Cole and Ivy – came along. Then she changed industries again and, with her sister, she started a software company. They later sold this company but both sisters continued working for the new owners – through a few different mergers.
Scouting was a thread that ran through her life. A brownie scout in her young years, then a girl scout. Much later she supported both of her sons through scouting to each reach the level of Eagle Scout; and her daughter Ivy in Venturing. During this time Debbie also achieved the Wood Badge – the highest level that can be attained. She was in charge of the Brick House where the scouts cooked, shredded, and packed the pulled pork that they sold.
For the last several years she has been very involved with church. First with Mouzon Methodist then with Providence Methodist. She created art and handled the audio visual portion of the services. She also, ran The Door where she set up bands to play weekly.
Full of life and love, a quick wit and flashing eyes that could speak volumes with a lightening cut. Simply, she was a treasure. She leaves behind an army of friends and family who are simply broken hearted with her loss. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Don, her children Jackson (28), Cole (24) and Ivy (20). Her parents Joann and Dan Traynor, her sister Cathy Smith (Robert) and nephew Devin. Her sister-in-law Jane DuBois (Robin) and nephew Sam. Sister-in-law Jennifer Gifford (John). Parents-in-law Helen Petty and Ray Petty (Cheryl).
In lieu of flowers please donate to Wind River Cancer Retreat. Celebration of Life info at everloved.com/life-of/deborah-petty/


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 16, 2020
My sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the Petty Family. I have many fond memories of Debbie, and I will always remember the kind and spiritual words she shared with me when Jeff passed. So very sorry for your lost.
Dulce Gierson
November 13, 2020
God bless and keep you and your family Debbie. You are a great friend and a wonderful mother and have much to be proud of. Rest In Peace. God be with you .
Walter T Kurtz
