Debra Jean Smith Jenkins passed joyfully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



Debra was born in Forest City, North Carolina on April 10, 1958 to the late Oliver Alexander Smith and Leona Hill Smith. After the passing of her mother at age 2, Debra was primarily raised by her maternal grandparents, Bertie and Wilson Hill. Debra attended East Rutherford High School and was known for her bubbly, vivacious personality. She was a cheerleader and homecoming queen and she met the love of her life, Allen Dale Jenkins, a football and baseball player. Following high school she attended Gardner-Webb University where she earned a degree in nursing. Dale's parents, Donald and Carolyn Jenkins, developed a special relationship with her and adopted her as one of their own.



Dale and Debra married in 1979 and shortly thereafter moved to Raleigh, NC where Debra worked as a nurse in family medicine. She was active in Bible Study Fellowship, and she and Dale attended Trinity Church where they taught children's Sunday school and were involved in the high school youth program.



Dale and Debra had 3 children and became very active at Bay Leaf Baptist Church in Sunday school and with the youth programs. They ministered to hundreds of youth over the course of their discipleship years that still count them as mentors. For over twenty years, Debra had leadership roles in Bay Leaf's Bible study, JOY, in which she ministered to the hearts and minds of countless women. Her legacy within the Bay Leaf church body and beyond will long be remembered for her commitment to the teaching and obeying of God's word.



Debra was active in her children's schools. At St. Timothy's, Debra was president of the FRIENDS organization and tirelessly supported the needs of students, faculty, and administrators. She dedicated much of her time to reinvigorating a chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Millbrook High School where she provided hundreds of students the opportunity to hear the good news of Jesus on a weekly basis. Every child was important to her and knew her by name. The FCA chapter continues to meet today and has a strong spiritual impact on the school community.



Debra had countless special friends with whom she loved to spend time. She so enjoyed entertaining and planning parties and dinners. People immediately gravitated to Debra and her warm, inviting smile. Often she would meet someone completely new and within 5 minutes, she would know their entire life's story. She was a true beacon of love and hope to everyone she met. Her love for Jesus and her joy for living have provided a legacy that will carry on through her family and all she encountered.



For the last 5 years of her life, Debra suffered from Multiple Systems Atrophy, a rare neurodegenerative disorder in the Parkinson's spectrum that resulted in the loss of mobility, swallowing, and fluent speech. Her passions for Bible study, reading, cooking, and traveling with Dale continued even in the midst of her challenging condition, and her bravery and hopefulness were indefatigable. She was cared for with compassion and grace by her family, precious caregivers Beth Jarvah and Kia Gary, and friends even until her last day.



Debra will be missed by her husband Dale, their children Mary Kathryn Jenkins Bumgarner and son-in-law Joseph McNeill Bumgarner, MD, James Griffin Hall Jenkins and daughter-in-law Ashley Bell Jenkins, Elizabeth Claire Jenkins Petrilli and son-in-law Andrew Robert Petrilli, MD, grandchildren Winifred Bumgarner, Hayes Jenkins, Leona Petrilli, Daisy Bumgarner, Lachlan Jenkins, Frances Bumgarner, and Catherine Petrilli. She will also be missed by her brother and sister, Dennis Smith and Shirley Bailey, half-brother Charles Smith, step-sister Deborah Foster, brother-in-law Scott Jenkins and his wife Susan Jenkins.



A celebration service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Bay Leaf Baptist Church at 12200 Bayleaf Church Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614. A reception will be held following the service in the church fellowship hall. Those who attend are asked to wear something red, Debra's favorite color, to honor her effervescence.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rex Healthcare Foundation, 2500 Blue Ridge Rd. Suite 325, Raleigh, NC 27607,



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC.

