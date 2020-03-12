Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra McCullough Thornton Carter. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel 6300 Mallard Creek Road Charlotte , NC 28262 (704)-596-3291 Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Lynn McCullough Thornton Carter, 63, of Huntersville, North Carolina passed away at her home on Tuesday March 10, 2020.



Born December 7, 1956 in Charlotte, North Carolina, she is the daughter of the late George Washington McCullough and Joyce Wilson McCullough.



Known to many who loved her as Debbie, she enjoyed a proud career with the postal service while raising five children. Beautiful matriarch, she was a mother and mentor to many others who benefited from her kindness and compassion. An animal lover, Debbie was an adventurous and witty spirit who always had positive advice to lend to friends and family in need. Always guided by a deep faith in Jesus Christ, she spread and was love for 63 years.



A member of the Women of the Moose, Debbie was a retired letter carrier for the US Postal Service.



Survivors include her husband, Robert Keith Carter; 3 children, Tommy Thornton (Kim), Gene Thornton (Candice) and Sherry Thornton; 2 step-children, Kelly Carter and Craig Carter (Sandy); 10 grandchildren, Cory Thornton, Shelby Pressley, Kayleigh Thornton, Autumn Thornton, Caroline Thornton, Layla Thornton, Adeline Thornton, Ruthie Carter, Logan Luther and Huxley Thornton; and 6 siblings, George Washington McCullough III, Dale McCullough, Robert McCullough, Gary McCullough, Candice McCullough and Diana Pryor.



Friends may visit Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at McEwen Funeral Service-Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262. Graveside services are planned for 1:00 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227.



