Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dee Dee Walters Forbes. View Sign

Dee Dee (Walters) Forbes, a Charlotte native born on September 27, 1951 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Walters, peacefully passed away at the age of 67 on February 22, 2019.



A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12pm at Central Church of God on Sardis Road in the Family Life Center. Visitation is at 11am.



As a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her loved ones no matter the occasion, Dee Dee was a force of light that would brighten anyone's day. She chose to become a cosmetologist after raising her family. It was a career she loved that cultivated her passion for helping others. You would often find her in her beautiful yard. She had an amazing green thumb and was always willing to share that love with others. Dee Dee was kind to everyone and never met a stranger; she was truly a disciple of Christ. Dee Dee had an unwavering faith and love for Jesus that radiated from her. She was a member of Central Church of God for 30 years and enjoyed worshiping there.



Dee Dee is survived by her husband, Gus Forbes, her sister, Jan Nielsen, and her daughters; Alyson (James) Ross, Heather (Robert) Sule, Lindsey (Greg) Gavin, and Brooke Hillman. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren. Dee Dee is preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne Simpson. Although Dee Dee is no longer with her family on Earth, they will forever cherish her beautiful smile, warm heart, and loving memories.



Her family would like to send the warmest of thank you's to Mr. and Mrs. John Tarau, for their continued care and compassion for Dee Dee in the last years of her life.



At the family's request, donations can be made in memory of Dee Dee Forbes to the Alzheimer's Foundation at



Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10



Online condolences may be shared through

Dee Dee (Walters) Forbes, a Charlotte native born on September 27, 1951 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Walters, peacefully passed away at the age of 67 on February 22, 2019.A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12pm at Central Church of God on Sardis Road in the Family Life Center. Visitation is at 11am.As a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her loved ones no matter the occasion, Dee Dee was a force of light that would brighten anyone's day. She chose to become a cosmetologist after raising her family. It was a career she loved that cultivated her passion for helping others. You would often find her in her beautiful yard. She had an amazing green thumb and was always willing to share that love with others. Dee Dee was kind to everyone and never met a stranger; she was truly a disciple of Christ. Dee Dee had an unwavering faith and love for Jesus that radiated from her. She was a member of Central Church of God for 30 years and enjoyed worshiping there.Dee Dee is survived by her husband, Gus Forbes, her sister, Jan Nielsen, and her daughters; Alyson (James) Ross, Heather (Robert) Sule, Lindsey (Greg) Gavin, and Brooke Hillman. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren. Dee Dee is preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne Simpson. Although Dee Dee is no longer with her family on Earth, they will forever cherish her beautiful smile, warm heart, and loving memories.Her family would like to send the warmest of thank you's to Mr. and Mrs. John Tarau, for their continued care and compassion for Dee Dee in the last years of her life.At the family's request, donations can be made in memory of Dee Dee Forbes to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.act.alz.org Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com Funeral Home J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory

1937 North Sharon Amity Road

Charlotte , NC 28205

(704) 567-1500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close